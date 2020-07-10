All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

3842 Tranquility Trail

3842 Tranquility Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3842 Tranquility Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
3842 Tranquility Trail Available 07/13/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning Townhome in the Meadows: 3 bdr + Office + Attached Garage + Small Front Yard! AVAILABLE JULY 13! - AVAILABLE JULY 13TH. ONE OR TWO YEAR LEASES ONLY.

The main level features a welcoming family room with a beautiful gas fireplace and tall ceilings. Up one flight of stairs is a spacious kitchen with dining room and an area for an office or a playroom. Up another flight of stairs are the three bedrooms with two baths.

This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, newer paint, and many more upgrades. There's a fantastic fenced in front yard which is a very rare find with town homes and a two car attached garage. Backs to open space, very peaceful and private.

The home is located in the Meadows and walking distance to Paintbrush park with lots of trails, playground and rec areas. The Meadows rec center and pool is just a short drive from this lovely home.

Pets are ok, up to 2 with additional pet rent and deposits. Breed restrictions apply.

This home is professionally managed by Evolve Real Estate and Property Management company - a 5 star company according to G+ and Yelp. If you want a responsive and attentive manager - rent from us!

To schedule a private showing please email or text. Don't forget to check out our website for more rentals or tenant placement services.
www.evolvedenver.com

(RLNE2689368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

