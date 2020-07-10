Amenities

3842 Tranquility Trail Available 07/13/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning Townhome in the Meadows: 3 bdr + Office + Attached Garage + Small Front Yard! AVAILABLE JULY 13! - AVAILABLE JULY 13TH. ONE OR TWO YEAR LEASES ONLY.



The main level features a welcoming family room with a beautiful gas fireplace and tall ceilings. Up one flight of stairs is a spacious kitchen with dining room and an area for an office or a playroom. Up another flight of stairs are the three bedrooms with two baths.



This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, newer paint, and many more upgrades. There's a fantastic fenced in front yard which is a very rare find with town homes and a two car attached garage. Backs to open space, very peaceful and private.



The home is located in the Meadows and walking distance to Paintbrush park with lots of trails, playground and rec areas. The Meadows rec center and pool is just a short drive from this lovely home.



Pets are ok, up to 2 with additional pet rent and deposits. Breed restrictions apply.



