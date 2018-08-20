3806 Deer Valley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This unit is available on 9/1/2019. Come check out this beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Windflower at Crystal Valley in Castle Rock. Amazing Hardwood flooring was updated through the entire main floor of this home. A wraparound front porch greets you at the main entrance to this home. An office or Playroom is included right as you walk in the main entry to the house. Large dining room and living room spaces that are open to the large kitchen. The kitchen features a large island that is perfect for entertaining or meal prep, plenty of cabinet storage with tall kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances- including microwave and dishwasher, and tile countertops.



Step outside on this fantastic deck that is absolutely perfect for entertaining friends and family. Charming, but easy to maintain landscaping as well. The living room has a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Plenty of natural light to flood into this space. The unfinished basement provides for plenty of room for additional storage or family game room opportunities. It is semi partioned as well. The 3-CAR garage is extra deep and is perfect for an extra car, bikes and equipment or just additional storage space.



Upstairs has a large loft / landing area that can be used as a play rec area, second office, or family room. All three bedrooms up are ample sized. Full bathroom with tub off of the main hallway. Master bedroom is very spacious with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. All upstairs bedrooms are carpeted for comfort. The master bedroom bath features a double vanity, plenty of storage, a deep soaker tub oasis and a glass enclosed shower and is connected to a huge walk-in closet.



The community HOA is included with this property. It includes trash and recycling, HIGH end amenities such as parks, clubhouse, massive pools, tennis courts and snow removal of the streets.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Gas, Electric), Trash and Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/3806-DEER-VALLEY-VIRTUAL-TOUR



