Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

3806 Deer Valley Dr

3806 Deer Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3806 Deer Valley Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This unit is available on 9/1/2019. Come check out this beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Windflower at Crystal Valley in Castle Rock. Amazing Hardwood flooring was updated through the entire main floor of this home. A wraparound front porch greets you at the main entrance to this home. An office or Playroom is included right as you walk in the main entry to the house. Large dining room and living room spaces that are open to the large kitchen. The kitchen features a large island that is perfect for entertaining or meal prep, plenty of cabinet storage with tall kitchen cabinets, all stainless steel appliances- including microwave and dishwasher, and tile countertops.

Step outside on this fantastic deck that is absolutely perfect for entertaining friends and family. Charming, but easy to maintain landscaping as well. The living room has a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. Plenty of natural light to flood into this space. The unfinished basement provides for plenty of room for additional storage or family game room opportunities. It is semi partioned as well. The 3-CAR garage is extra deep and is perfect for an extra car, bikes and equipment or just additional storage space.

Upstairs has a large loft / landing area that can be used as a play rec area, second office, or family room. All three bedrooms up are ample sized. Full bathroom with tub off of the main hallway. Master bedroom is very spacious with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. All upstairs bedrooms are carpeted for comfort. The master bedroom bath features a double vanity, plenty of storage, a deep soaker tub oasis and a glass enclosed shower and is connected to a huge walk-in closet.

The community HOA is included with this property. It includes trash and recycling, HIGH end amenities such as parks, clubhouse, massive pools, tennis courts and snow removal of the streets.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Gas, Electric), Trash and Recycling is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/3806-DEER-VALLEY-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Deer Valley Dr have any available units?
3806 Deer Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3806 Deer Valley Dr have?
Some of 3806 Deer Valley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Deer Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Deer Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Deer Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 Deer Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3806 Deer Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Deer Valley Dr offers parking.
Does 3806 Deer Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 Deer Valley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Deer Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3806 Deer Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 3806 Deer Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 3806 Deer Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Deer Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 Deer Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 Deer Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3806 Deer Valley Dr has units with air conditioning.
