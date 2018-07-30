3797 Windriver Trail

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom townhome in Morgan's Run in the Meadows for rent. Located in Castle Rock, this property is close to I-25 and is only 15 minutes from the Denver Tech Center. This two story townhome has over 1539 square feet and has a two car attached garage with lots of storage! This property has always been an owner occupied unit and looks like a model with many many upgrades!! Spacious living room has a double sided fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets with upgraded appliances. New hardwood flooring throughout townhome. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master bedroom has a private bath with lots of closets. Washer/dryer is included. Very quiet community with great views of the mountains. Very energy efficient property. Enjoy living in a maintenance free environment with snow shoveling and landscaping provided. Front of the townhome has an enclosed patio with lots of room for barbecuing and entertaining! Lots of amenities including use of the Grange Clubhouse for swimming. Close to trails for hiking, biking, and running. Douglas County Schools: Soaring Hawk Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and Castle View High School. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!