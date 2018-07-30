All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

3797 Windriver Trail

3797 Windriver Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3797 Windriver Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful three bedroom townhome in Morgan's Run in the Meadows for rent. Located in Castle Rock, this property is close to I-25 and is only 15 minutes from the Denver Tech Center. This two story townhome has over 1539 square feet and has a two car attached garage with lots of storage! This property has always been an owner occupied unit and looks like a model with many many upgrades!! Spacious living room has a double sided fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets with upgraded appliances. New hardwood flooring throughout townhome. Three bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master bedroom has a private bath with lots of closets. Washer/dryer is included. Very quiet community with great views of the mountains. Very energy efficient property. Enjoy living in a maintenance free environment with snow shoveling and landscaping provided. Front of the townhome has an enclosed patio with lots of room for barbecuing and entertaining! Lots of amenities including use of the Grange Clubhouse for swimming. Close to trails for hiking, biking, and running. Douglas County Schools: Soaring Hawk Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School and Castle View High School. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. For a private viewing please contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3797 Windriver Trail have any available units?
3797 Windriver Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3797 Windriver Trail have?
Some of 3797 Windriver Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3797 Windriver Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3797 Windriver Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3797 Windriver Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3797 Windriver Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3797 Windriver Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3797 Windriver Trail offers parking.
Does 3797 Windriver Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3797 Windriver Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3797 Windriver Trail have a pool?
No, 3797 Windriver Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3797 Windriver Trail have accessible units?
No, 3797 Windriver Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3797 Windriver Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3797 Windriver Trail has units with dishwashers.
