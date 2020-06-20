All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3628 Primrose Lane

3628 Primrose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Primrose Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
yoga
3 bed + office 2.5 bath 2 car garage Meadows Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the quiet Meadows neighborhood. Light floods the two-story formal living room as you enter the home and welcomes you into the open kitchen with striking slab granite countertops. The large kitchen opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace centerpiece and looks out to the fenced backyard that backs to open space. The large deck is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The second floor boasts a master suite with a private retreat with gas fireplace; the perfect space for a quiet home office, yoga studio or just a quiet place to relax. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. You will love the beautiful finishes and great layout of this well-loved home. No smoking. $50 pet rent per pet/per month and a $300 pet deposit. Please call from 9am - 6pm only.

For information on the Meadows neighborhood and all of the amenities; community pool, parks, trail system, etc... visit: http://www.meadowslink.com.

Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3694712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Primrose Lane have any available units?
3628 Primrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Primrose Lane have?
Some of 3628 Primrose Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Primrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Primrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Primrose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3628 Primrose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3628 Primrose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Primrose Lane offers parking.
Does 3628 Primrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Primrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Primrose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3628 Primrose Lane has a pool.
Does 3628 Primrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 3628 Primrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Primrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3628 Primrose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
