3628 Primrose Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage yoga

3 bed + office 2.5 bath 2 car garage Meadows Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home in the quiet Meadows neighborhood. Light floods the two-story formal living room as you enter the home and welcomes you into the open kitchen with striking slab granite countertops. The large kitchen opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace centerpiece and looks out to the fenced backyard that backs to open space. The large deck is ideal for outdoor entertaining. The second floor boasts a master suite with a private retreat with gas fireplace; the perfect space for a quiet home office, yoga studio or just a quiet place to relax. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the second floor. You will love the beautiful finishes and great layout of this well-loved home. No smoking. $50 pet rent per pet/per month and a $300 pet deposit. Please call from 9am - 6pm only.



For information on the Meadows neighborhood and all of the amenities; community pool, parks, trail system, etc... visit: http://www.meadowslink.com.



Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3694712)