Castle Rock, CO
3512 Swabuck Place
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:06 PM

3512 Swabuck Place

3512 Sawbuck Place · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Sawbuck Place, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1160416.

*** JANUARY RENT FREE ***

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Castle Rock will welcome you with 2,150 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, an unfinished basement, and enjoy access to the community clubhouse and pool. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and ZP3 Park. Also nearby are Crave Real Burgers Castle Rock, Coffee & Bagles, IHOP, Sprouts Farmers Market, Castle Rock Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Soaring Hawk Elementary School, Castle Rock Middle School, and Castle View High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1160416.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Swabuck Place have any available units?
3512 Swabuck Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3512 Swabuck Place have?
Some of 3512 Swabuck Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Swabuck Place currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Swabuck Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Swabuck Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Swabuck Place is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Swabuck Place offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Swabuck Place offers parking.
Does 3512 Swabuck Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Swabuck Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Swabuck Place have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Swabuck Place has a pool.
Does 3512 Swabuck Place have accessible units?
No, 3512 Swabuck Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Swabuck Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3512 Swabuck Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Swabuck Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3512 Swabuck Place has units with air conditioning.

