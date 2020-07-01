3512 Swabuck Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1160416.



*** JANUARY RENT FREE ***



This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Castle Rock will welcome you with 2,150 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, an unfinished basement, and enjoy access to the community clubhouse and pool. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and ZP3 Park. Also nearby are Crave Real Burgers Castle Rock, Coffee & Bagles, IHOP, Sprouts Farmers Market, Castle Rock Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Soaring Hawk Elementary School, Castle Rock Middle School, and Castle View High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1160416.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.