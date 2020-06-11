3378 Soaring Eagle Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access media room

Welcome to this amazing Soaring Eagle Estates Home. The main level Boasts a cozy living room featuring a two-sided fireplace. Upgraded through out with wide planked hardwood floors throughout the main level. A gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and gas cooktop. Upstairs you will find the large master suite and three additional bedrooms each featuring magnificent mountain views. The basement features a bar, workout room, large guest bedroom and bath. Completely usable and functional backyard for entertaining or relaxing. The massive yard is perfect for family and friend gatherings. Douglas County Schools: Soaring Hawk Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School, Castle View High School. Close to I-25 and only 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center. Close to restaurants, parks, and restaurants. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with great mountain views! For a private showing contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell.