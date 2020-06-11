All apartments in Castle Rock
3378 Soaring Eagle Lane
3378 Soaring Eagle Lane

3378 Soaring Eagle Lane
Location

3378 Soaring Eagle Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Welcome to this amazing Soaring Eagle Estates Home. The main level Boasts a cozy living room featuring a two-sided fireplace. Upgraded through out with wide planked hardwood floors throughout the main level. A gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and gas cooktop. Upstairs you will find the large master suite and three additional bedrooms each featuring magnificent mountain views. The basement features a bar, workout room, large guest bedroom and bath. Completely usable and functional backyard for entertaining or relaxing. The massive yard is perfect for family and friend gatherings. Douglas County Schools: Soaring Hawk Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School, Castle View High School. Close to I-25 and only 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center. Close to restaurants, parks, and restaurants. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with great mountain views! For a private showing contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane have any available units?
3378 Soaring Eagle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane have?
Some of 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3378 Soaring Eagle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane offers parking.
Does 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane has a pool.
Does 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane have accessible units?
No, 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3378 Soaring Eagle Lane has units with dishwashers.
