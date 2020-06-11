3378 Soaring Eagle Lane

Amenities
Welcome to this amazing Soaring Eagle Estates Home. The main level Boasts a cozy living room featuring a two-sided fireplace. Upgraded through out with wide planked hardwood floors throughout the main level. A gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a double oven and gas cooktop. Upstairs you will find the large master suite and three additional bedrooms each featuring magnificent mountain views. The basement features a bar, workout room, large guest bedroom and bath. Completely usable and functional backyard for entertaining or relaxing. The massive yard is perfect for family and friend gatherings. Douglas County Schools: Soaring Hawk Elementary, Castle Rock Middle School, Castle View High School. Close to I-25 and only 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center. Close to restaurants, parks, and restaurants. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood with great mountain views! For a private showing contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell.