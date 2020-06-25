3002 Willowrun Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Home in The Meadows! - Best location in neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac next to the open space! Open your attached two car garage and walk into the huge kitchen with a dining area, and even an eat in kitchen nook! The family room is wide open, drawing everyone in! The master suite was built for royalty, with a walk in closet to match! The fully finished basement is perfect for entertaining, with a walk out floorpan and a wet bar! This home is located in The Meadows, which means you have complete access to all they have to offer, including a water park! Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5250093)