patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

2406 Grasshopper Ct Available 06/01/20 3 Bed + Loft/2.5 Bath, 1995 Sqft - 2406 Grasshopper Ct - Available 6/1/2020. This 3 Bed + Loft, 2.5 Bath home has 1995 sqft of living space plus a full unfinished basement and 2-car attached garage. All of the finished area is being repainted and all carpet will be brand new before tenant move-in. Features include formal dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, central heat & air, Trex deck, fenced rear, in-ground sprinkler system, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closet, and jack-n-jill bath. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, Corian counters and tile backsplash. Trash service is includes with rent. Community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Small pets (under 35 lbs) permitted with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25/month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,395

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



