2406 Grasshopper Ct
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2406 Grasshopper Ct

2406 Grasshopper Court · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Grasshopper Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2406 Grasshopper Ct Available 06/01/20 3 Bed + Loft/2.5 Bath, 1995 Sqft - 2406 Grasshopper Ct - Available 6/1/2020. This 3 Bed + Loft, 2.5 Bath home has 1995 sqft of living space plus a full unfinished basement and 2-car attached garage. All of the finished area is being repainted and all carpet will be brand new before tenant move-in. Features include formal dining room, family room w/ gas fireplace, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, 2" blinds, central heat & air, Trex deck, fenced rear, in-ground sprinkler system, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closet, and jack-n-jill bath. Kitchen has all stainless appliances, Corian counters and tile backsplash. Trash service is includes with rent. Community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Small pets (under 35 lbs) permitted with additional $250 refundable pet deposit and $25/month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule your showing online at http://www.integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,395
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE5693500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Grasshopper Ct have any available units?
2406 Grasshopper Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2406 Grasshopper Ct have?
Some of 2406 Grasshopper Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Grasshopper Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Grasshopper Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Grasshopper Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Grasshopper Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Grasshopper Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Grasshopper Ct offers parking.
Does 2406 Grasshopper Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Grasshopper Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Grasshopper Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Grasshopper Ct has a pool.
Does 2406 Grasshopper Ct have accessible units?
No, 2406 Grasshopper Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Grasshopper Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Grasshopper Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Grasshopper Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2406 Grasshopper Ct has units with air conditioning.

