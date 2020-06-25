2237 Morningview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful Home in The Meadows at Castle Rock - Property Id: 110988



The main floor has the FR with gas fireplace, exercise room, DR, half bath, laundry room with washer/dryer and the eat in kitchen with Granite and SS. Upstairs is the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, a second full bath plus loft area that's great for an office for a total of 2014 square feet. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, window coverings, central air, attached two car garage and a fenced yard with sprinkler system, covered patio and garden plus an alarm system if you want to pay for the service. Owner pays the HOA fees which covers street maintenance, snow removal, trash removal, access to The Grange Cultural Arts Center, clubhouse, community pool, fitness facility and tennis courts, Tenant pays all other utilities. This house is in the Douglas RE-1 School District, one of the best in Colorado, with Clear Sky Elementary, Castle Rock Middle and Castle View High Schools assigned.

