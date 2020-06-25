All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:45 AM

2237 Morningview Lane

2237 Morningview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2237 Morningview Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Home in The Meadows at Castle Rock - Property Id: 110988

The main floor has the FR with gas fireplace, exercise room, DR, half bath, laundry room with washer/dryer and the eat in kitchen with Granite and SS. Upstairs is the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, a second full bath plus loft area that's great for an office for a total of 2014 square feet. Features include beautiful hardwood floors, window coverings, central air, attached two car garage and a fenced yard with sprinkler system, covered patio and garden plus an alarm system if you want to pay for the service. Owner pays the HOA fees which covers street maintenance, snow removal, trash removal, access to The Grange Cultural Arts Center, clubhouse, community pool, fitness facility and tennis courts, Tenant pays all other utilities. This house is in the Douglas RE-1 School District, one of the best in Colorado, with Clear Sky Elementary, Castle Rock Middle and Castle View High Schools assigned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/110988p
Property Id 110988

(RLNE5088924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

