2058 Coach House Loop
2058 Coach House Loop

2058 Coach House Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2058 Coach House Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
**** 10 MONTH LEASE WITH MONTH TO MONTH OPTION !!! ****

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #934039.

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Meadows-New Beginnings will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include the wired-in entertainment package including cable, Wi-Fi, and internet; air conditioning; ceiling fans; walk-in closets; washer and dryer in unit; a cozy fireplace; and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden of this corner lot property. Spend quality time at the community pool or at the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Paint Brush Park, Bison Park, and Taft House Splash Pad and Pool. Also nearby are MAC Park, Philip Miller Library, and many shopping/dining options including the Outlets! Travel is easy with quick access to 85.

Nearby schools include Clear Sky and Soaring Hawk Elementary Schools, Clear Sky and Soaring Hawk Middle Schools, and CVC High School.

1 dog or cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2058 Coach House Loop have any available units?
2058 Coach House Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2058 Coach House Loop have?
Some of 2058 Coach House Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2058 Coach House Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2058 Coach House Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2058 Coach House Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2058 Coach House Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2058 Coach House Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2058 Coach House Loop offers parking.
Does 2058 Coach House Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2058 Coach House Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2058 Coach House Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2058 Coach House Loop has a pool.
Does 2058 Coach House Loop have accessible units?
No, 2058 Coach House Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2058 Coach House Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2058 Coach House Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2058 Coach House Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2058 Coach House Loop has units with air conditioning.
