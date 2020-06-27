2058 Coach House Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

**** 10 MONTH LEASE WITH MONTH TO MONTH OPTION !!! ****



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #934039.



This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Meadows-New Beginnings will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include the wired-in entertainment package including cable, Wi-Fi, and internet; air conditioning; ceiling fans; walk-in closets; washer and dryer in unit; a cozy fireplace; and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden of this corner lot property. Spend quality time at the community pool or at the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Paint Brush Park, Bison Park, and Taft House Splash Pad and Pool. Also nearby are MAC Park, Philip Miller Library, and many shopping/dining options including the Outlets! Travel is easy with quick access to 85.



Nearby schools include Clear Sky and Soaring Hawk Elementary Schools, Clear Sky and Soaring Hawk Middle Schools, and CVC High School.



1 dog or cat is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal.



**** 10 MONTH LEASE WITH MONTH TO MONTH OPTION !!! ****



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #934039.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.