204 S Oman Road

Ideally located townhome within walking distance of historic downtown Castle Rock. Think summer strolls to restaurants, festivals, and farmers markets! Modern and updated end unit has everything to offer; including new hardwood floors and carpeting, central AC, washer/dryer, one assigned parking space and a detached one car garage,(additional guest parking available on street) and a community pool and hot tub. Snow removal, water, sewer, and trash are all covered by the HOA! Master suite and second bedroom located on upper level, and 3rd bedroom on finished basement level. Great setup for privacy among occupants. Huge livingroom and bright modern kitchen. Master bedroom has screened sliding glass doors leading to a deck area. Located directly next to Memmen Ridge open space. Rental rate is $1788 per month plus $7 admin fee-totaling $1795. Deposit is one month's rent. Pets welcome case by case w/ $300 non-ref pet fee per pet This home is available now.EHO.