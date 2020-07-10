All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 204 S Oman Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
204 S Oman Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:08 PM

204 S Oman Road

204 South Oman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

204 South Oman Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Ideally located townhome within walking distance of historic downtown Castle Rock. Think summer strolls to restaurants, festivals, and farmers markets! Modern and updated end unit has everything to offer; including new hardwood floors and carpeting, central AC, washer/dryer, one assigned parking space and a detached one car garage,(additional guest parking available on street) and a community pool and hot tub. Snow removal, water, sewer, and trash are all covered by the HOA! Master suite and second bedroom located on upper level, and 3rd bedroom on finished basement level. Great setup for privacy among occupants. Huge livingroom and bright modern kitchen. Master bedroom has screened sliding glass doors leading to a deck area. Located directly next to Memmen Ridge open space. Rental rate is $1788 per month plus $7 admin fee-totaling $1795. Deposit is one month's rent. Pets welcome case by case w/ $300 non-ref pet fee per pet This home is available now.EHO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S Oman Road have any available units?
204 S Oman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 204 S Oman Road have?
Some of 204 S Oman Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 S Oman Road currently offering any rent specials?
204 S Oman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S Oman Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 S Oman Road is pet friendly.
Does 204 S Oman Road offer parking?
Yes, 204 S Oman Road offers parking.
Does 204 S Oman Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 S Oman Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S Oman Road have a pool?
Yes, 204 S Oman Road has a pool.
Does 204 S Oman Road have accessible units?
No, 204 S Oman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S Oman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 S Oman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 S Oman Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 S Oman Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconyCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs