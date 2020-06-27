1695 Augustine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This brand new 2700 sq ft ranch is ready to occupy. Total of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a 3 car garage and full unfinished basement for all of your storage needs! NO pets please.



Walk in to the large foyer with 2 bedrooms; 1 is a suite with it's own bathroom plus the guest bathroom located at the front of the house. Down the hall is the formal dining room (would make a great office). Back of the house is very open and includes the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances\granite tops; great room with fireplace; nice size eating space and the master suite with 4 piece bathroom including an expansive walk in shower.



Extras include 3 car garage, a\c, covered deck off great room and home backs to undeveloped land. So no backyard neighbors! Owner still working on last minute details including window coverings and backyard landscaping.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call us or email to set your showing!