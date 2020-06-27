All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

1695 Augustine Drive

1695 Augustine Court · No Longer Available
Location

1695 Augustine Court, Castle Rock, CO 80108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This brand new 2700 sq ft ranch is ready to occupy. Total of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a 3 car garage and full unfinished basement for all of your storage needs! NO pets please.

Walk in to the large foyer with 2 bedrooms; 1 is a suite with it's own bathroom plus the guest bathroom located at the front of the house. Down the hall is the formal dining room (would make a great office). Back of the house is very open and includes the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances\granite tops; great room with fireplace; nice size eating space and the master suite with 4 piece bathroom including an expansive walk in shower.

Extras include 3 car garage, a\c, covered deck off great room and home backs to undeveloped land. So no backyard neighbors! Owner still working on last minute details including window coverings and backyard landscaping.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call us or email to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1695 Augustine Drive have any available units?
1695 Augustine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1695 Augustine Drive have?
Some of 1695 Augustine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1695 Augustine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1695 Augustine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1695 Augustine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1695 Augustine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1695 Augustine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1695 Augustine Drive offers parking.
Does 1695 Augustine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1695 Augustine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1695 Augustine Drive have a pool?
No, 1695 Augustine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1695 Augustine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1695 Augustine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1695 Augustine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1695 Augustine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1695 Augustine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1695 Augustine Drive has units with air conditioning.
