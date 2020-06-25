1659 Cherry Hills Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

See the full video walkthrough tour and schedule a showing at www.SrentS.com **** So many updates - new carpets, granite countertops, new paint. Super clean - allergy filters on the furnace and just cleaned by Monstervac. Spread over two floors. Corner unit - no one above or below you. Amazing views from nearly every room in the property. On the main floor is a sitting patio out front, with a good sized family room + fireplace w/ circulation fan and is wired for surround sound. The family room is open to the kitchen w/ breakfast bar and additional laptop/homework area. Granite and stainless steel surround you w/ cherry cabinets and accents. Add a 1/2 bath and a two car garage off the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, + laundry room w/ laundry hookups. High ceilings let in tons of natural light + amazing views. Walking distance to dog park and Douglas County Fairgrounds. Small pets w/ owner approval + $300 per pet deposit. www.SrentS.com for a showing. Renters Ins. required.