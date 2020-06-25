All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 4 2019

1659 Cherry Hills Lane

1659 Cherry Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1659 Cherry Hills Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
See the full video walkthrough tour and schedule a showing at www.SrentS.com **** So many updates - new carpets, granite countertops, new paint. Super clean - allergy filters on the furnace and just cleaned by Monstervac. Spread over two floors. Corner unit - no one above or below you. Amazing views from nearly every room in the property. On the main floor is a sitting patio out front, with a good sized family room + fireplace w/ circulation fan and is wired for surround sound. The family room is open to the kitchen w/ breakfast bar and additional laptop/homework area. Granite and stainless steel surround you w/ cherry cabinets and accents. Add a 1/2 bath and a two car garage off the kitchen. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, + laundry room w/ laundry hookups. High ceilings let in tons of natural light + amazing views. Walking distance to dog park and Douglas County Fairgrounds. Small pets w/ owner approval + $300 per pet deposit. www.SrentS.com for a showing. Renters Ins. required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 Cherry Hills Lane have any available units?
1659 Cherry Hills Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 Cherry Hills Lane have?
Some of 1659 Cherry Hills Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 Cherry Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1659 Cherry Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 Cherry Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 Cherry Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1659 Cherry Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1659 Cherry Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 1659 Cherry Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1659 Cherry Hills Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 Cherry Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 1659 Cherry Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1659 Cherry Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 1659 Cherry Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 Cherry Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 Cherry Hills Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
