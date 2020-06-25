1561 Olympia Circle #108

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Great end unit condo in Sawgrass in Castle Rock for rent! Two bedrooms two baths with over 1231 square feet. Many many upgrades with hardwood floors on main level in living room and kitchen area. Master suite has huge walk-in closets, and private bath. Living room has beautiful fireplace, plantation shutters, 9'ceilings, and 6 panel doors. Kitchen has newer appliances. Washer/dryer comes with property. Maintenance free living! Shoveling of snow and lawn maintenance provided. Nice swimming pool in community. End unit with a private patio. Unit comes with a one car garage. Call Eddie Ellington, broker, at 720-838-6714 cell for a private showing. Office is 303-663-0000.