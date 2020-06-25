All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM

1561 Olympia Circle #108

1561 Olympia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1561 Olympia Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Great end unit condo in Sawgrass in Castle Rock for rent! Two bedrooms two baths with over 1231 square feet. Many many upgrades with hardwood floors on main level in living room and kitchen area. Master suite has huge walk-in closets, and private bath. Living room has beautiful fireplace, plantation shutters, 9'ceilings, and 6 panel doors. Kitchen has newer appliances. Washer/dryer comes with property. Maintenance free living! Shoveling of snow and lawn maintenance provided. Nice swimming pool in community. End unit with a private patio. Unit comes with a one car garage. Call Eddie Ellington, broker, at 720-838-6714 cell for a private showing. Office is 303-663-0000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 have any available units?
1561 Olympia Circle #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 have?
Some of 1561 Olympia Circle #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Olympia Circle #108 currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Olympia Circle #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Olympia Circle #108 pet-friendly?
No, 1561 Olympia Circle #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #108 offers parking.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 have a pool?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #108 has a pool.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 have accessible units?
No, 1561 Olympia Circle #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Olympia Circle #108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1561 Olympia Circle #108 has units with air conditioning.
