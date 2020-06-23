Amenities
1467 Bergen Rock St Available 04/15/19 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1613 Sqft - 1467 Bergan Rock St - This charming, corner unit townhome, has 3 beds, 2.5 baths and is full of upgrades. Features include tile floors, hardwood floors, 2-car garage, central heat & air, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closets, washer and dryer. Kitchen has all upgraded stainless appliances including a gas stove/oven, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The main level has a family room, dining room, kitchen, powder bath and laundry. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent. Small pets (under 25 lbs and over 1 year) okay with $250 Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online at integrityrm.net/rentals.
Security Deposit : $1,995
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.
(RLNE4681545)