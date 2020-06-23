All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1467 Bergen Rock St

1467 Bergen Rock Street · No Longer Available
Location

1467 Bergen Rock Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1467 Bergen Rock St Available 04/15/19 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1613 Sqft - 1467 Bergan Rock St - This charming, corner unit townhome, has 3 beds, 2.5 baths and is full of upgrades. Features include tile floors, hardwood floors, 2-car garage, central heat & air, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closets, washer and dryer. Kitchen has all upgraded stainless appliances including a gas stove/oven, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The main level has a family room, dining room, kitchen, powder bath and laundry. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent. Small pets (under 25 lbs and over 1 year) okay with $250 Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online at integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,995
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE4681545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1467 Bergen Rock St have any available units?
1467 Bergen Rock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1467 Bergen Rock St have?
Some of 1467 Bergen Rock St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1467 Bergen Rock St currently offering any rent specials?
1467 Bergen Rock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1467 Bergen Rock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1467 Bergen Rock St is pet friendly.
Does 1467 Bergen Rock St offer parking?
Yes, 1467 Bergen Rock St offers parking.
Does 1467 Bergen Rock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1467 Bergen Rock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1467 Bergen Rock St have a pool?
No, 1467 Bergen Rock St does not have a pool.
Does 1467 Bergen Rock St have accessible units?
No, 1467 Bergen Rock St does not have accessible units.
Does 1467 Bergen Rock St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1467 Bergen Rock St has units with dishwashers.
