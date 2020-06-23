Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1467 Bergen Rock St Available 04/15/19 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1613 Sqft - 1467 Bergan Rock St - This charming, corner unit townhome, has 3 beds, 2.5 baths and is full of upgrades. Features include tile floors, hardwood floors, 2-car garage, central heat & air, 5-piece master bath, walk-in closets, washer and dryer. Kitchen has all upgraded stainless appliances including a gas stove/oven, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. The main level has a family room, dining room, kitchen, powder bath and laundry. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent. Small pets (under 25 lbs and over 1 year) okay with $250 Pet Deposit per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online at integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,995

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



(RLNE4681545)