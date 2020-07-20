All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated May 30 2019 at 8:13 PM

1420 South Street

1420 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 South Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Updated tri-level with one car attached garage. Main floor houses the living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Large deck off the nook leads to the large fenced backyard for your family dog. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, 1 bath and the laundry room. Down to the third level, there is a large rec room and another bath. The third level would make a could serve as a master suite! Approximately 1600 sq ft finished. Close to major shopping both in Old Town Castle Rock , Castle Rock Outlet Mall and only 15 minutes to Park Meadows and light rail for easy access to metro Denver.This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set you showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 South Street have any available units?
1420 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1420 South Street have?
Some of 1420 South Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 1420 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 1420 South Street offers parking.
Does 1420 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 South Street have a pool?
No, 1420 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 South Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
