1420 South Street

Updated tri-level with one car attached garage. Main floor houses the living room with wood burning fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Large deck off the nook leads to the large fenced backyard for your family dog. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, 1 bath and the laundry room. Down to the third level, there is a large rec room and another bath. The third level would make a could serve as a master suite! Approximately 1600 sq ft finished. Close to major shopping both in Old Town Castle Rock , Castle Rock Outlet Mall and only 15 minutes to Park Meadows and light rail for easy access to metro Denver.This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set you showing.