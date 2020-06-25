All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated May 8 2019 at 7:43 AM

1380 Live Oak Rd

1380 Live Oak Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1380 Live Oak Rd, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled end unit townhouse in quite Castle Rock neighborhood of The Oaks is AVAILABLE May 8th.

Featuring 3 bed/2.5 bath within just under 2,400 sq/ft this house will not last long. Newly installed wide plank laminate floors extend through the main floor from the entry through the large family room, dining room and renovated kitchen with huge granite island, newer stainless steel appliances, oversized cabinets, pantry, and glass tile backsplash. Step outside from the living room to the fenced yard with a stunning deck with built in seating. The upstairs master features a newly remodeled private bath with oversized shower and a walk-in closet plus another closet. The two additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. There is a convenient main floor laundry room with washer/dryer included, half bath plus there is a two car attached garage. The unfinished basement offers a lot of storage.

This house is located minutes from downtown Castle Rock, I-25, shopping, trails and within the Douglas County School District.

*NO HOA fees!
*NO pets at this time.
*12 month lease - tenant responsible for all utilities

For showings and availability, please call/email Chip - 303.526.8977 chip@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 Live Oak Rd have any available units?
1380 Live Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1380 Live Oak Rd have?
Some of 1380 Live Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 Live Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1380 Live Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 Live Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1380 Live Oak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1380 Live Oak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1380 Live Oak Rd offers parking.
Does 1380 Live Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 Live Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 Live Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 1380 Live Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1380 Live Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 1380 Live Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 Live Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 Live Oak Rd has units with dishwashers.
