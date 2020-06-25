1380 Live Oak Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled end unit townhouse in quite Castle Rock neighborhood of The Oaks is AVAILABLE May 8th.



Featuring 3 bed/2.5 bath within just under 2,400 sq/ft this house will not last long. Newly installed wide plank laminate floors extend through the main floor from the entry through the large family room, dining room and renovated kitchen with huge granite island, newer stainless steel appliances, oversized cabinets, pantry, and glass tile backsplash. Step outside from the living room to the fenced yard with a stunning deck with built in seating. The upstairs master features a newly remodeled private bath with oversized shower and a walk-in closet plus another closet. The two additional bedrooms share a full hall bath. There is a convenient main floor laundry room with washer/dryer included, half bath plus there is a two car attached garage. The unfinished basement offers a lot of storage.



This house is located minutes from downtown Castle Rock, I-25, shopping, trails and within the Douglas County School District.



*NO HOA fees!

*NO pets at this time.

*12 month lease - tenant responsible for all utilities



For showings and availability, please call/email Chip - 303.526.8977 chip@newagere.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.