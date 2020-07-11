Apartment List
/
CO
/
castle pines
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Castle Pines, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Castle Pines apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,225
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $500 Off Move In by July 11th! Call Us for Details! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
58 Units Available
The Meadows
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street, Castle Rock, CO
Studio
$1,314
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1153 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Castle Rock offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
25 Units Available
Castle Pines
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1447 sqft
At Venue at the Promenade Apartments, you'll find an incredible living experience among the stunning landscape of Castle Rock.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1128 sqft
Our Lone Tree CO apartments are located just south of the intersection of I-25 and E-470. Aspect Apartments is conveniently the best of both worlds – suburban living with an urban edge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
5 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,438
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1334 sqft
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Young-American
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
970 sqft
Welcome to Vistas at Plum Creek, where you will be eager to settle into our one- and two-bedroom Castle Rock apartments situated in a stunning location.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
29 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,330
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1150 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Results within 10 miles of Castle Pines
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Hampden South
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,191
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Westridge
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living space with open kitchens and multiple private patios/balconies. On-site access to a fitness center and a resort-style pool with hot tub. On-site management with 24-hour emergency maintenance. Direct access to Centennial Trail and just minutes from C-470.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,688
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
16 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Homestead in The Willows
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patio/balcony. Movie room with lounge seating. On-site management and web portal for online rent payment. Just blocks from Holly Park and Willow Spring Open Space.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
41 Units Available
Northridge
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1034 sqft
Friendly apartment community near Highway 470. Spacious apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-burning fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Communal facilities include a sand volleyball court and three swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Castle Pines, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Castle Pines apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Castle Pines apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Castle Pines 1 BedroomsCastle Pines 2 BedroomsCastle Pines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Pines 3 BedroomsCastle Pines Accessible Apartments
Castle Pines Apartments with BalconyCastle Pines Apartments with GarageCastle Pines Apartments with GymCastle Pines Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Castle Pines Apartments with PoolCastle Pines Apartments with Washer-DryerCastle Pines Dog Friendly ApartmentsCastle Pines Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, CO
Woodmoor, COErie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs