978 E 10th Avenue

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home with 1144 finished square feet upstairs plus a full size unfinished basement and 1 car garage. This delightful home features hardwood floors, urban style kitchen with center island, dishwasher, refrigerator and full size washer/dryer. The front lawn is attractively landscaped and the fenced backyard has large mature trees and a covered patio - perfect for relaxing after a long day! Room for RV or trailer parking on the side of the house. Pets accepted contingent on size, age and breed with additional fee.



Located near Midway and Sheridan this lovely home is right across the street from Birch Elementary and is within walking distance of The Bay Aquatic Park, Brunner Reservoir, Broomfield Community Park and Broomfield Skate Park / Batting Cages. Tons of shopping and dining nearby including: Noodles & Co., Ted's Montana Restaurant, Fox & Hound, Kohls, King Soopers, Home Depot, Walmart and much more!



Looking for tenant with credit score of 650+, combined gross income at least $4,600 per month, no evictions in past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Limit 3 pets with combined weight not to exceed 90 lbs with additional fee. No aggressive pets.



Video and application available at: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=141623426



Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.