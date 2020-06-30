All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 978 E 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
978 E 10th Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:37 AM

978 E 10th Avenue

978 East 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

978 East 10th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home with 1144 finished square feet upstairs plus a full size unfinished basement and 1 car garage. This delightful home features hardwood floors, urban style kitchen with center island, dishwasher, refrigerator and full size washer/dryer. The front lawn is attractively landscaped and the fenced backyard has large mature trees and a covered patio - perfect for relaxing after a long day! Room for RV or trailer parking on the side of the house. Pets accepted contingent on size, age and breed with additional fee.

Located near Midway and Sheridan this lovely home is right across the street from Birch Elementary and is within walking distance of The Bay Aquatic Park, Brunner Reservoir, Broomfield Community Park and Broomfield Skate Park / Batting Cages. Tons of shopping and dining nearby including: Noodles & Co., Ted's Montana Restaurant, Fox & Hound, Kohls, King Soopers, Home Depot, Walmart and much more!

Looking for tenant with credit score of 650+, combined gross income at least $4,600 per month, no evictions in past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Limit 3 pets with combined weight not to exceed 90 lbs with additional fee. No aggressive pets.

Video and application available at: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=141623426

Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 E 10th Avenue have any available units?
978 E 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 978 E 10th Avenue have?
Some of 978 E 10th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 978 E 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
978 E 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 E 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 978 E 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 978 E 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 978 E 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 978 E 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 978 E 10th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 E 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 978 E 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 978 E 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 978 E 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 978 E 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 978 E 10th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College