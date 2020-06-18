All apartments in Broomfield
905 Country Club Court
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

905 Country Club Court

905 Country Club Court · No Longer Available
Broomfield
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

905 Country Club Court, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
905 Country Club Court Available 06/07/19 Elegant 4 BD/2.5 BA Broomfield Home Available June 7th - Elegant 4 BD/2.5 BA Broomfield home features a large fenced backyard, wood fireplace, and hardwood floors. Convenient laundry room with washer and dryer units. This home also has a finished basement with plenty of privacy for the downstairs bedroom. Open lighted kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances with access to the backyard patio. The 2-Car attached garage has plenty of room with extra storage space.

Prime location for schools, shopping center, parks, and trails. Near HWY 287 and HWY 36 for your daily commute or trip to Boulder or Denver. Within walking distance to the Field Open Space for your morning jog or casual walk with your pet.
Easy walking distance to schools such as Rainbow Tree Pre-School, Broomfield Heights Middle School, Broomfield High School, Kohl Elementary School, and Country Club Court.

Pets negotiable

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE4024374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Country Club Court have any available units?
905 Country Club Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Country Club Court have?
Some of 905 Country Club Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Country Club Court currently offering any rent specials?
905 Country Club Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Country Club Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Country Club Court is pet friendly.
Does 905 Country Club Court offer parking?
Yes, 905 Country Club Court offers parking.
Does 905 Country Club Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Country Club Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Country Club Court have a pool?
No, 905 Country Club Court does not have a pool.
Does 905 Country Club Court have accessible units?
No, 905 Country Club Court does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Country Club Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Country Club Court does not have units with dishwashers.
