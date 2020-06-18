Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

905 Country Club Court Available 06/07/19 Elegant 4 BD/2.5 BA Broomfield Home Available June 7th - Elegant 4 BD/2.5 BA Broomfield home features a large fenced backyard, wood fireplace, and hardwood floors. Convenient laundry room with washer and dryer units. This home also has a finished basement with plenty of privacy for the downstairs bedroom. Open lighted kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances with access to the backyard patio. The 2-Car attached garage has plenty of room with extra storage space.



Prime location for schools, shopping center, parks, and trails. Near HWY 287 and HWY 36 for your daily commute or trip to Boulder or Denver. Within walking distance to the Field Open Space for your morning jog or casual walk with your pet.

Easy walking distance to schools such as Rainbow Tree Pre-School, Broomfield Heights Middle School, Broomfield High School, Kohl Elementary School, and Country Club Court.



Pets negotiable



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!



(RLNE4024374)