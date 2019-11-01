All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated May 12 2020

7 Amesbury Street

7 Amesbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 Amesbury Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Northmoor Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in Broomfield. Large family room at entrance with plenty of natural light. Kitchen opens to dining area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Second living area in the finished basement and non-conforming third bedroom. Fenced in patio area. 1 carport spot and uncovered spot (2 spaces total) and storage room included. Walking distance to Broomfield Commons OpenSpace and Northmoor Park. This one won't last long! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Amesbury Street have any available units?
7 Amesbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Amesbury Street have?
Some of 7 Amesbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Amesbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Amesbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Amesbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Amesbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 7 Amesbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Amesbury Street offers parking.
Does 7 Amesbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Amesbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Amesbury Street have a pool?
No, 7 Amesbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Amesbury Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Amesbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Amesbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Amesbury Street has units with dishwashers.
