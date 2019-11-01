7 Amesbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport elevator gym parking internet access

Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in Broomfield. Large family room at entrance with plenty of natural light. Kitchen opens to dining area. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Second living area in the finished basement and non-conforming third bedroom. Fenced in patio area. 1 carport spot and uncovered spot (2 spaces total) and storage room included. Walking distance to Broomfield Commons OpenSpace and Northmoor Park. This one won't last long! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com