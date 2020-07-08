All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4913 Spyglass Drive

4913 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Spyglass Drive, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright Broomfield Home in Broadlands Cottages - Available NOW! - This stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Broadlands Cottages neighborhood and walking distance to Broadlands West Park. This property features a lovely fenced patio and a 2 car attached garage. The open layout of the living room and dining room allows for great natural light and a spacious feel. The generously sized kitchen is fully equipped for any chef, and has abundant storage throughout. Additionally, there is an unfinished basement for all of your storage needs.

Sorry, no pets.

Schools: Coyote Ridge Elementary, West Lake Middle School, Legacy High School.

Call Fox Property Management today for the video tour! 720-583-4369

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
4913 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 4913 Spyglass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Spyglass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4913 Spyglass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 4913 Spyglass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Spyglass Drive offers parking.
Does 4913 Spyglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 Spyglass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Spyglass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4913 Spyglass Drive has a pool.
Does 4913 Spyglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 4913 Spyglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Spyglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 Spyglass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

