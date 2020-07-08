4913 Spyglass Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright Broomfield Home in Broadlands Cottages - Available NOW! - This stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the Broadlands Cottages neighborhood and walking distance to Broadlands West Park. This property features a lovely fenced patio and a 2 car attached garage. The open layout of the living room and dining room allows for great natural light and a spacious feel. The generously sized kitchen is fully equipped for any chef, and has abundant storage throughout. Additionally, there is an unfinished basement for all of your storage needs.



Sorry, no pets.



Schools: Coyote Ridge Elementary, West Lake Middle School, Legacy High School.



Call Fox Property Management today for the video tour! 720-583-4369



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5742186)