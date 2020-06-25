4726 Casco Pl

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 BR/ 2 BA in Anthem Ranch (55+ Community) - Gorgeous 2 BR/ 2 BA located in Anthem Ranch (55+ Community). This Ranch Home offers a huge master bedroom w/ large walk in closet. Master bathroom with double sinks, granite counter tops, walk in shower and linen closet. Nice size spare bedroom with full bathroom located close. Dining Room, spacious kitchen offering Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, pull outs in lower cabinets, and opens to large Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Laundry Room includes washer and dryer and shelving in closet for added storage. Hardwood Floors throughout main part of home, tile in laundry room and baths, carpet in bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with cabinets for extra storage. Sliding Patio Doors off Living Room onto a nice size deck with roll out awning, stamped concrete patio. Yard is nicely landscaped and nice size for easy maintenance!



Enjoy the 32,000 sq ft Clubhouse (Aspen Lodge) where you will find a Ballroom, Coffee & Tea Bar, Craft Room, Library, Billiards Room, Computers, State-of-the-Art Fitness Center, Aerobics & Dance Studio, Indoor Lap Pool & Spa, and Indoor Walking Track just to name a few! Outdoor Amenities include Outdoor Resort-style Pool & Spa, Outdoor Patio, Softball Field, Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball Courts, Pickleball Courts, Horseshoe Pits, Shuffleboard Courts, 48 Miles of Walking & Biking Trails, Outdoor Amphitheater, Fishing Lakes, Parks and Natural Space, and don't forget the Playground for the Grandkids!! There are also several clubs, activities and classes that are offered at Anthem Ranch.



Small dogs only, No Cats Please, $200 non-refundable pet fee with small dog. Please call Marlo Tapparo w/ Beacon Property Management at 303-579-2667 to schedule a showing. You won't want to miss this special opportunity!!



(RLNE4885093)