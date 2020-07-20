All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 4582 W. 123rd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
4582 W. 123rd Pl
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

4582 W. 123rd Pl

4582 West 123rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4582 West 123rd Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Country Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4582 W. 123rd Pl Available 07/06/19 Spectacular 3BD, 3BA Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage, and Spacious Back Yard - Location, Quality, Comfort. This charming Broomfield home features high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room, large back yard and so much more. Pleasantly located just minutes from Broomfield Town Center, where you will have multiple dining, shopping and entertainment options. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Monthly $40 water fee.
*Lawn care included.
*There are three bathrooms (two full, one half).
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4919800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4582 W. 123rd Pl have any available units?
4582 W. 123rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4582 W. 123rd Pl have?
Some of 4582 W. 123rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4582 W. 123rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4582 W. 123rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4582 W. 123rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4582 W. 123rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4582 W. 123rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4582 W. 123rd Pl offers parking.
Does 4582 W. 123rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4582 W. 123rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4582 W. 123rd Pl have a pool?
No, 4582 W. 123rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4582 W. 123rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 4582 W. 123rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4582 W. 123rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4582 W. 123rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College