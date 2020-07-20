Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4582 W. 123rd Pl Available 07/06/19 Spectacular 3BD, 3BA Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage, and Spacious Back Yard - Location, Quality, Comfort. This charming Broomfield home features high vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room, large back yard and so much more. Pleasantly located just minutes from Broomfield Town Center, where you will have multiple dining, shopping and entertainment options. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*Monthly $40 water fee.

*Lawn care included.

*There are three bathrooms (two full, one half).

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



(RLNE4919800)