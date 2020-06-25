All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

3303 Molly Lane

3303 Molly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Molly Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3303 Molly Lane Available 07/04/19 Beautiful + Bright Broadlands Condo for Lease! - Open and bright condo in the popular Broadlands neighborhood in Broomfield! Large open layout including dining area with lots of windows, living space with large gas fireplace, and open upgraded kitchen area with tons of cabinet and counter space! Spacious Master bedroom and Master bath with two closets! Guest bedroom and guest bathroom on the other side of the condo for privacy. Washer and Dryer, utility room included. Private balcony off the dining area and master bedroom. Full two car garage included! Location, location, location! Near all the biking and hiking trails. Close to transportation and shopping.
Playground in walking distance!

Sewer, Water, Trash included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pet negotiable.

(RLNE2374390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Molly Lane have any available units?
3303 Molly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 Molly Lane have?
Some of 3303 Molly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Molly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Molly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Molly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3303 Molly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3303 Molly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Molly Lane offers parking.
Does 3303 Molly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3303 Molly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Molly Lane have a pool?
No, 3303 Molly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Molly Lane have accessible units?
No, 3303 Molly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Molly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 Molly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
