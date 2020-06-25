Amenities

3303 Molly Lane Available 07/04/19 Beautiful + Bright Broadlands Condo for Lease! - Open and bright condo in the popular Broadlands neighborhood in Broomfield! Large open layout including dining area with lots of windows, living space with large gas fireplace, and open upgraded kitchen area with tons of cabinet and counter space! Spacious Master bedroom and Master bath with two closets! Guest bedroom and guest bathroom on the other side of the condo for privacy. Washer and Dryer, utility room included. Private balcony off the dining area and master bedroom. Full two car garage included! Location, location, location! Near all the biking and hiking trails. Close to transportation and shopping.

Playground in walking distance!



Sewer, Water, Trash included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pet negotiable.



(RLNE2374390)