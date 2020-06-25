Amenities

*2854 Calkins Place Broomfield, CO 80020* - This beautiful home features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove and hardwood floors. The kitchen, dining and family room area have an open floor plan feel, great for hosting guests. Upgraded Roman blinds adorn the dining area with double honeycomb window treatments throughout remainder of home. Tasteful window coverings upstairs. Double sinks in both second level bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom and abundant storage space throughout home. There is a roomy finished basement with a bedroom, bathroom and entertainment area. The backyard boasts a lovely covered deck with large ceiling fan for warm summer days and also includes a fenced yard with a dog run. This property has a large finished basement as well as newer appliances. Don't wait to schedule a showing as it won't last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2847297)