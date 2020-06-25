All apartments in Broomfield
2854 Calkins Place

2854 Calkins Place · No Longer Available
Location

2854 Calkins Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
*2854 Calkins Place Broomfield, CO 80020* - This beautiful home features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove and hardwood floors. The kitchen, dining and family room area have an open floor plan feel, great for hosting guests. Upgraded Roman blinds adorn the dining area with double honeycomb window treatments throughout remainder of home. Tasteful window coverings upstairs. Double sinks in both second level bathrooms. Walk in closet in master bedroom and abundant storage space throughout home. There is a roomy finished basement with a bedroom, bathroom and entertainment area. The backyard boasts a lovely covered deck with large ceiling fan for warm summer days and also includes a fenced yard with a dog run. This property has a large finished basement as well as newer appliances. Don't wait to schedule a showing as it won't last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2847297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2854 Calkins Place have any available units?
2854 Calkins Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2854 Calkins Place have?
Some of 2854 Calkins Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2854 Calkins Place currently offering any rent specials?
2854 Calkins Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2854 Calkins Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2854 Calkins Place is pet friendly.
Does 2854 Calkins Place offer parking?
No, 2854 Calkins Place does not offer parking.
Does 2854 Calkins Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2854 Calkins Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2854 Calkins Place have a pool?
No, 2854 Calkins Place does not have a pool.
Does 2854 Calkins Place have accessible units?
No, 2854 Calkins Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2854 Calkins Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2854 Calkins Place does not have units with dishwashers.
