Broomfield, CO
210 Jade Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

210 Jade Street

210 Jade Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 Jade Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Newly Renovated Broomfield Home, available for rent March 15! - Welcome to 210 Jade Street, your new home in Broomfield Heights. Live in comfort in this wonderfully bright, extensively remodeled house that provides over 2,000 square feet of living space over two floors. You will find refinished oak flooring throughout the first level, stylish tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, and newly carpeted floors in the finished basement. The stunning kitchen features new everythinghandsome white cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an opulent stainless backsplash. The master bedroom suite includes the master bath that is accessed by a unique barn door. Your finished basement provides the option to have a large family room or workout area, in addition to the ample fourth bedroom, full bath and large laundry room with new washer and dryer set. Perfect for hosting social gatherings or just relaxing, the spacious back yard and covered patio with recessed lighting will provide hours of enjoyment. One-car attached garage, large driveway, and plenty of street parking as well. Pets negotiable. The property is ideally located minutes away from Highways 36 and 287 for your daily commute or a trip to Boulder or Denver as well as South Midway Park and The Field Open Space.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!

(RLNE5598339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Jade Street have any available units?
210 Jade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Jade Street have?
Some of 210 Jade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Jade Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Jade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Jade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Jade Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 Jade Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 Jade Street offers parking.
Does 210 Jade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Jade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Jade Street have a pool?
No, 210 Jade Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Jade Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Jade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Jade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Jade Street does not have units with dishwashers.

