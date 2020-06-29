14330 Wright Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 story home on a corner lot adjacent to the HOA pool in the beautifully maintained Broadlands Neighborhood in Broomfield. Loads of windows allow tons of light to stream into the 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath home with an unfinished basement. It has a 2 car attached garage and a small side yard. Modern kitchen, beautiful wood floors, a gas fireplace seperating the dining room from the living room and a bedroom are all on the main floor. A large master bedroom, bath and big closet with additional loft space on the 2nd floor. Lots of storage space and a washer/dryer in the unit. Fabulous place in a great location!

