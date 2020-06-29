All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

14330 Wright Way

14330 Wright Way · No Longer Available
Location

14330 Wright Way, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 story home on a corner lot adjacent to the HOA pool in the beautifully maintained Broadlands Neighborhood in Broomfield. Loads of windows allow tons of light to stream into the 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath home with an unfinished basement. It has a 2 car attached garage and a small side yard. Modern kitchen, beautiful wood floors, a gas fireplace seperating the dining room from the living room and a bedroom are all on the main floor. A large master bedroom, bath and big closet with additional loft space on the 2nd floor. Lots of storage space and a washer/dryer in the unit. Fabulous place in a great location!
Contact us for a showing today!

No Smoking. No Growing. No Students.

For more information or to apply for this great property please visit www.DakotaMgmt.com

To set up a showing, please email Jane@ Dakotamgmt.com
An image of your valid photo ID will be required for showing confirmation. Safety of our showing agents is important to us. If Dakota Property Management does not have a photo ID on file, we will be unable to show you this property.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information on 3rd party advertisements. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.DakotaMgmt.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14330 Wright Way have any available units?
14330 Wright Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14330 Wright Way have?
Some of 14330 Wright Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14330 Wright Way currently offering any rent specials?
14330 Wright Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14330 Wright Way pet-friendly?
No, 14330 Wright Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 14330 Wright Way offer parking?
Yes, 14330 Wright Way offers parking.
Does 14330 Wright Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14330 Wright Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14330 Wright Way have a pool?
Yes, 14330 Wright Way has a pool.
Does 14330 Wright Way have accessible units?
No, 14330 Wright Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14330 Wright Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14330 Wright Way has units with dishwashers.
