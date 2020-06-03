14311 Cottage Way

Amenities

Wonderful home in The Broadlands - Property Id: 205721



Wonderful home in the highly desired Cottages in The Broadlands. This lovely, impeccably maintained, two-story home includes 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths; low maintenance yard, and much more. Chef?s kitchen includes 5-burner Thermador gas cooktop with exterior vent, new double oven, new garbage disposal, tile counters and floors and beautiful maple cabinets. Quality custom touches throughout give this gem a showhome sparkle. Fully finished basement recreation room includes bathroom with shower/sauna and heat lamp; also large cedar lined storage room. 2-car garage with overhead storage and new opener. New furnace and A/C, security system and in-wall speakers on all 3 levels top off this beautiful home. HOA covers the exterior landscaping, lawn and snow removal.

Property Id 205721



No Dogs Allowed



