Broomfield, CO
14311 Cottage Way
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:59 PM

14311 Cottage Way

14311 Cottage Way
Location

14311 Cottage Way, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
sauna
Wonderful home in The Broadlands - Property Id: 205721

If you are interested, feel free to send us a message! **Please do not apply through Turbotenant**

Wonderful home in the highly desired Cottages in The Broadlands. This lovely, impeccably maintained, two-story home includes 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths; low maintenance yard, and much more. Chef?s kitchen includes 5-burner Thermador gas cooktop with exterior vent, new double oven, new garbage disposal, tile counters and floors and beautiful maple cabinets. Quality custom touches throughout give this gem a showhome sparkle. Fully finished basement recreation room includes bathroom with shower/sauna and heat lamp; also large cedar lined storage room. 2-car garage with overhead storage and new opener. New furnace and A/C, security system and in-wall speakers on all 3 levels top off this beautiful home. HOA covers the exterior landscaping, lawn and snow removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205721
Property Id 205721

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5519527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14311 Cottage Way have any available units?
14311 Cottage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 14311 Cottage Way have?
Some of 14311 Cottage Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14311 Cottage Way currently offering any rent specials?
14311 Cottage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14311 Cottage Way pet-friendly?
No, 14311 Cottage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 14311 Cottage Way offer parking?
Yes, 14311 Cottage Way offers parking.
Does 14311 Cottage Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14311 Cottage Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14311 Cottage Way have a pool?
No, 14311 Cottage Way does not have a pool.
Does 14311 Cottage Way have accessible units?
No, 14311 Cottage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14311 Cottage Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14311 Cottage Way has units with dishwashers.
