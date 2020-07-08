13936 Legend Trail

Amenities
Beautiful home in sought after Broadlands area!! LOTS OF UPGRADES! Lots of living space! Huge master bedroom with sitting/reading area, updated 5 piece master bath with marble floors, cellular blinds throughout, large tiled shower with garden tub, & walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms on Main Floor and a beautiful marble bathroom. Kitchen is beautiful with oak cabinets, appliances, large windows, nice pantry and desk! New Blinds Throughout the Home. Water, Sewer, Trash, Yard Maintenance, Neighborhood Amenities Included *New Washer & Dryer Included* *Central A/C & Heat* *Gas Fireplace* *2 Story Living Room & Dining Area* *Clubhouse with INDOOR Lap Pool, Rec Room, & Hot Tub Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, recycling, exterior maintenance, & HOA amenities. Tenant pays for electric & gas.