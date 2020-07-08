13936 Legend Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful home in sought after Broadlands area!! LOTS OF UPGRADES! Lots of living space! Huge master bedroom with sitting/reading area, updated 5 piece master bath with marble floors, cellular blinds throughout, large tiled shower with garden tub, & walk-in closet. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms on Main Floor and a beautiful marble bathroom. Kitchen is beautiful with oak cabinets, appliances, large windows, nice pantry and desk! New Blinds Throughout the Home. Water, Sewer, Trash, Yard Maintenance, Neighborhood Amenities Included *New Washer & Dryer Included* *Central A/C & Heat* *Gas Fireplace* *2 Story Living Room & Dining Area* *Clubhouse with INDOOR Lap Pool, Rec Room, & Hot Tub Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, recycling, exterior maintenance, & HOA amenities. Tenant pays for electric & gas.