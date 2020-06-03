13796 Legend Trail Unit 101

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Unit 101 Available 08/17/19 Golf Community, 3 Bdrm Condo, finished basement - Property Id: 137878



Located in the Broadlands sub-division, with easy access to Denver/Boulder/Mountain retreats/shops/churches.

MAIN FLOOR: Large Kitchen/eat-in area, granite countertops and relaxing water cascade in pond out Kitchen window. Dining and living rm form a spacious entertaining area. Also, 2 bdrms or one bdrm could be used as office. Laundry, bathroom, and closets off entryway. Two car garage.

SECOND FLOOR: Master Bedroom with TV or reading area, plus extra large 5 pc tiled Bath, walk-in closet.

LOWER LEVEL: Newly finished family room, 1/2 Bath, Long extra Closet, and huge storage room. Tiled bar area with sink.

HOA does yard work & snow removal. An easy, relaxing comfortable life style awaits you with this home. A beautiful area for your walk enjoying the flowers and fresh air. Home is bright, airy, comfortable.

All 3 levels carpeted except Kitchen, baths, Laundry and storage.

18 hole Golf course. Club house with Pool, exercise room, walking or bike trails. The GOOD LiFE!!!

Property Id 137878



No Pets Allowed



