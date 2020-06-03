All apartments in Broomfield
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13796 Legend Trail Unit 101
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

13796 Legend Trail Unit 101

13796 Legend Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13796 Legend Trail, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit Unit 101 Available 08/17/19 Golf Community, 3 Bdrm Condo, finished basement - Property Id: 137878

Located in the Broadlands sub-division, with easy access to Denver/Boulder/Mountain retreats/shops/churches.
MAIN FLOOR: Large Kitchen/eat-in area, granite countertops and relaxing water cascade in pond out Kitchen window. Dining and living rm form a spacious entertaining area. Also, 2 bdrms or one bdrm could be used as office. Laundry, bathroom, and closets off entryway. Two car garage.
SECOND FLOOR: Master Bedroom with TV or reading area, plus extra large 5 pc tiled Bath, walk-in closet.
LOWER LEVEL: Newly finished family room, 1/2 Bath, Long extra Closet, and huge storage room. Tiled bar area with sink.
HOA does yard work & snow removal. An easy, relaxing comfortable life style awaits you with this home. A beautiful area for your walk enjoying the flowers and fresh air. Home is bright, airy, comfortable.
All 3 levels carpeted except Kitchen, baths, Laundry and storage.
18 hole Golf course. Club house with Pool, exercise room, walking or bike trails. The GOOD LiFE!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137878p
Property Id 137878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 have any available units?
13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 have?
Some of 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 currently offering any rent specials?
13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 pet-friendly?
No, 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 offer parking?
Yes, 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 offers parking.
Does 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 have a pool?
Yes, 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 has a pool.
Does 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 have accessible units?
No, 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13796 Legend Trail Unit 101 has units with dishwashers.
