13796 Legend Trail Unit 101

Unit Unit 101 Available 08/17/19 Golf Community, 3 Bdrm Condo, finished basement - Property Id: 137878
Located in the Broadlands sub-division, with easy access to Denver/Boulder/Mountain retreats/shops/churches.
MAIN FLOOR: Large Kitchen/eat-in area, granite countertops and relaxing water cascade in pond out Kitchen window. Dining and living rm form a spacious entertaining area. Also, 2 bdrms or one bdrm could be used as office. Laundry, bathroom, and closets off entryway. Two car garage.
SECOND FLOOR: Master Bedroom with TV or reading area, plus extra large 5 pc tiled Bath, walk-in closet.
LOWER LEVEL: Newly finished family room, 1/2 Bath, Long extra Closet, and huge storage room. Tiled bar area with sink.
HOA does yard work & snow removal. An easy, relaxing comfortable life style awaits you with this home. A beautiful area for your walk enjoying the flowers and fresh air. Home is bright, airy, comfortable.
All 3 levels carpeted except Kitchen, baths, Laundry and storage.
18 hole Golf course. Club house with Pool, exercise room, walking or bike trails. The GOOD LiFE!!!
No Pets Allowed
