Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13779 Legend Trail Dr #102

13779 Legend Trail · No Longer Available
Location

13779 Legend Trail, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed - Broadlands Townhome - Please Call Wes 303-912-5275

On the Main Floor is Two Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Living Room is open to the Kitchen and Dining room with a private covered patio on the side. 2nd Floor has a Large Master Suite with a 5 piece bath and retreat area. 2 Car attached garage. Community Amenities include outdoor pool. Meridian Elementary, Legacy HS attendance area.

Credit and Background Check Required
Pets OK with additional deposit and owners approval

(RLNE3860817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 have any available units?
13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 have?
Some of 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 currently offering any rent specials?
13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 is pet friendly.
Does 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 offer parking?
Yes, 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 offers parking.
Does 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 have a pool?
Yes, 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 has a pool.
Does 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 have accessible units?
No, 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13779 Legend Trail Dr #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
