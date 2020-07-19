13779 Legend Trail Dr #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed - Broadlands Townhome - Please Call Wes 303-912-5275



On the Main Floor is Two Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Living Room is open to the Kitchen and Dining room with a private covered patio on the side. 2nd Floor has a Large Master Suite with a 5 piece bath and retreat area. 2 Car attached garage. Community Amenities include outdoor pool. Meridian Elementary, Legacy HS attendance area.



Credit and Background Check Required

Pets OK with additional deposit and owners approval



(RLNE3860817)