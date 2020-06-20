13598 Via Varra

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access lobby

Come home to this amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2nd-floor condo in Broomfield! Bright, south-facing windows and a beautiful tree right outside. Large walk-in master bedroom closet and den area ideal for home office. Convenient location just off Highway 36 and the Northwest Parkway. Walking distance to Starbucks, Park Liquor, and the RTD Flatiron Station, and biking distance to Flatiron Mall and downtown Louisville. Enjoy the view from the balcony looking over the adjacent open space with its many walking and biking trails!



Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, kitchen hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer/dryer in unit. Includes one assigned parking space in underground garage and open spaces in front parking lot and around the community.



Community amenities include: 2 gyms, outdoor pool, 2 year-round outdoor hot tubs, gas grills, gas fire pit, community room with billiards table, guest suite, and building has elevators and lobby spaces.



Utilities: Water and trash disposal are included, tenant is responsible for gas/electricity (Xcel) and TV/internet(Comcast or CenturyLink). Pets negotiable. No smoking. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. There is no application fee, but we will require final accepted applicant to provide credit, background, and eviction checks at $55 fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more!



Thanks,

Patrick & Jess