Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

13598 Via Varra

13598 Via Varra · (520) 395-6891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13598 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO 80020
Parkway Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Come home to this amazing 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2nd-floor condo in Broomfield! Bright, south-facing windows and a beautiful tree right outside. Large walk-in master bedroom closet and den area ideal for home office. Convenient location just off Highway 36 and the Northwest Parkway. Walking distance to Starbucks, Park Liquor, and the RTD Flatiron Station, and biking distance to Flatiron Mall and downtown Louisville. Enjoy the view from the balcony looking over the adjacent open space with its many walking and biking trails!

Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, kitchen hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer/dryer in unit. Includes one assigned parking space in underground garage and open spaces in front parking lot and around the community.

Community amenities include: 2 gyms, outdoor pool, 2 year-round outdoor hot tubs, gas grills, gas fire pit, community room with billiards table, guest suite, and building has elevators and lobby spaces.

Utilities: Water and trash disposal are included, tenant is responsible for gas/electricity (Xcel) and TV/internet(Comcast or CenturyLink). Pets negotiable. No smoking. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,650/month rent. $1,650 security deposit required. There is no application fee, but we will require final accepted applicant to provide credit, background, and eviction checks at $55 fee. Please submit the form on this page to learn more!

Thanks,
Patrick & Jess

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13598 Via Varra have any available units?
13598 Via Varra has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13598 Via Varra have?
Some of 13598 Via Varra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13598 Via Varra currently offering any rent specials?
13598 Via Varra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13598 Via Varra pet-friendly?
Yes, 13598 Via Varra is pet friendly.
Does 13598 Via Varra offer parking?
Yes, 13598 Via Varra does offer parking.
Does 13598 Via Varra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13598 Via Varra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13598 Via Varra have a pool?
Yes, 13598 Via Varra has a pool.
Does 13598 Via Varra have accessible units?
No, 13598 Via Varra does not have accessible units.
Does 13598 Via Varra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13598 Via Varra has units with dishwashers.
