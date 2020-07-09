13228 Shadow Canyon Trl

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Broomfield - Property Id: 277642
Nice home located in central Broomfield in safe, family-oriented neighborhood. 3 Br/2.5 Ba (no finished basement), A/C, Fireplace, all appliances incl. W&D. Close to grocery, Starbucks, 15 min to Flatirons mall, short walk to park and Rec Center. Easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Boulder.
Outside maintenance and trash covered by HOA. HOA fee ($225/mo) and utilities are tenants responsibility. This property does not have a backyard.
