All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
13228 Shadow Canyon Trl
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

13228 Shadow Canyon Trl

13228 Shadow Canyon Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13228 Shadow Canyon Trail, Broomfield, CO 80020
Red Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Broomfield - Property Id: 277642

Nice home located in central Broomfield in safe, family-oriented neighborhood. 3 Br/2.5 Ba (no finished basement), A/C, Fireplace, all appliances incl. W&D. Close to grocery, Starbucks, 15 min to Flatirons mall, short walk to park and Rec Center. Easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Boulder.

Outside maintenance and trash covered by HOA. HOA fee ($225/mo) and utilities are tenants responsibility. This property does not have a backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277642
Property Id 277642

(RLNE5770740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl have any available units?
13228 Shadow Canyon Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl have?
Some of 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl currently offering any rent specials?
13228 Shadow Canyon Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl is pet friendly.
Does 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl offer parking?
No, 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl does not offer parking.
Does 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl have a pool?
No, 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl does not have a pool.
Does 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl have accessible units?
No, 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13228 Shadow Canyon Trl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College