All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 72 Golden Eagle Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
72 Golden Eagle Parkway
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:07 AM

72 Golden Eagle Parkway

72 Golden Eagle Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

72 Golden Eagle Parkway, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Listing Doc also located here with links to Video Walkthrough and Residential Qualifications for Applicants:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=15D7Vg5z6TH8RsYnFZBTCVi_hRtVbu3pg

Amazing 2 (or 3) bedroom, 4 bathroom Townhouse with finished basement and single attached garage in Brighton.
Finished basement can be used as conforming 3rd bedroom with on-suite full bathroom, or a 2nd common living space, depending on tenant preference.
ALL bedrooms have full on-suite bathroom, additional .5 bath on main level.
End unit with no shared walls above, below or on main floor. 1 wall in an upstairs bathroom is shared with neighbors.

Easy access to I-76, quiet street in low-traffic neighborhood.
Property is located 2 blocks from Bromley East Charter School, a highly sought-after elementary & middle (K-8) school.

HOA dues are included, and cover ALL landscaping maintenance.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, in-unit washer & dryer included.
No Utilities included.
Max 2 Pets allowed, max 40 lbs ea., $500 added to security deposit, additional $25/month/pet rent.
Smoke free property.

Available 1 May. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required.

Household must provide Proof of Income of industry standard 3x rent amount.
All occupants over the age of 18 must be listed on the lease.
All occupants over the age of 18 must submit Background/Employment History, Proof of Income, Eviction Report and Credit Report at time of application.
$55 Application fee provides all necessary reports, available via listing site.

Please submit the form on this page or contact 99 Property Solutions LLC at 720-805-4499 to learn more.

This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software for on-line payments and maintenance requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway have any available units?
72 Golden Eagle Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway have?
Some of 72 Golden Eagle Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Golden Eagle Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
72 Golden Eagle Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Golden Eagle Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Golden Eagle Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 72 Golden Eagle Parkway offers parking.
Does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Golden Eagle Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway have a pool?
No, 72 Golden Eagle Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway have accessible units?
No, 72 Golden Eagle Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Golden Eagle Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Golden Eagle Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 72 Golden Eagle Parkway has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College