72 Golden Eagle Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Listing Doc also located here with links to Video Walkthrough and Residential Qualifications for Applicants:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=15D7Vg5z6TH8RsYnFZBTCVi_hRtVbu3pg



Amazing 2 (or 3) bedroom, 4 bathroom Townhouse with finished basement and single attached garage in Brighton.

Finished basement can be used as conforming 3rd bedroom with on-suite full bathroom, or a 2nd common living space, depending on tenant preference.

ALL bedrooms have full on-suite bathroom, additional .5 bath on main level.

End unit with no shared walls above, below or on main floor. 1 wall in an upstairs bathroom is shared with neighbors.



Easy access to I-76, quiet street in low-traffic neighborhood.

Property is located 2 blocks from Bromley East Charter School, a highly sought-after elementary & middle (K-8) school.



HOA dues are included, and cover ALL landscaping maintenance.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, in-unit washer & dryer included.

No Utilities included.

Max 2 Pets allowed, max 40 lbs ea., $500 added to security deposit, additional $25/month/pet rent.

Smoke free property.



Available 1 May. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required.



Household must provide Proof of Income of industry standard 3x rent amount.

All occupants over the age of 18 must be listed on the lease.

All occupants over the age of 18 must submit Background/Employment History, Proof of Income, Eviction Report and Credit Report at time of application.

$55 Application fee provides all necessary reports, available via listing site.



Please submit the form on this page or contact 99 Property Solutions LLC at 720-805-4499 to learn more.



This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software for on-line payments and maintenance requests.