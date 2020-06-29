Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 282 S 22nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
282 S 22nd Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
282 S 22nd Ave
282 South 22nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
282 South 22nd Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
community garden
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
community garden
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Family Home - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with Tons of space and bonus rooms.
This beautiful property boasts community gardens and pathways. It also has a year round pool and workout room.
You can park two cars and still have room for storage in the enourmous two car garage.
Sliding glass doors open to a cool tree shaded patio. Make this one of a kind space your new home. Hurry this one wont last.
I can get you approved today with 3x the rent as household income
No Evictions
No Convictions
Good or improving Credit
Apply on line today @ www.realatlas.com Text Christelle 720-569-0953
Or Join us Saturday for an open house at 5pm
Application fee $45 per Adult
$2000 per Month
$2000 Deposit
Pets accepted with $200 pet fee and $25 pet rent required.
(RLNE5037336)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 282 S 22nd Ave have any available units?
282 S 22nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brighton, CO
.
What amenities does 282 S 22nd Ave have?
Some of 282 S 22nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 282 S 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
282 S 22nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 S 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 282 S 22nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 282 S 22nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 282 S 22nd Ave offers parking.
Does 282 S 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 S 22nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 S 22nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 282 S 22nd Ave has a pool.
Does 282 S 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 282 S 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 282 S 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 S 22nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 S 22nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 S 22nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Similar Pages
Brighton 1 Bedroom Apartments
Brighton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brighton Apartments with Parking
Brighton Apartments with Pools
Brighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Greeley, CO
Loveland, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, CO
Golden, CO
Louisville, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Glendale, CO
Commerce City, CO
Johnstown, CO
Evans, CO
Superior, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Sheridan, CO
Dove Valley, CO
Castle Pines, CO
Meridian, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College