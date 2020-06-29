282 S 22nd Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Family Home - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home with Tons of space and bonus rooms.



This beautiful property boasts community gardens and pathways. It also has a year round pool and workout room.



You can park two cars and still have room for storage in the enourmous two car garage.



Sliding glass doors open to a cool tree shaded patio. Make this one of a kind space your new home. Hurry this one wont last.



I can get you approved today with 3x the rent as household income

No Evictions

No Convictions

Good or improving Credit



Apply on line today @ www.realatlas.com Text Christelle 720-569-0953

Or Join us Saturday for an open house at 5pm



Application fee $45 per Adult

$2000 per Month

$2000 Deposit



Pets accepted with $200 pet fee and $25 pet rent required.



