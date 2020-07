Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bike storage garage internet access package receiving 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal pool table shuffle board

Thoughtfully designed floor plans, space for kids and pets, garages and modern yet comfortable finishes make Arvada Station’s open and customizable apartments feel like single-family homes. Perfect for people on the go, Arvada Station is conveniently located across the street from a SuperTarget (where you can get everything you need, including groceries), Starbucks, a gym, various casual dining restaurants and the G Line light rail station. Plus, Arvada Station is less than a mile from the I-70, making weekday commuting a breeze.Spend your Saturdays savoring a nearby breakfast hotspot and then checking out the local breweries or shopping and dining in nearby Olde Town Arvada. When you return home from a day of work or leisure, enjoy Arvada Station’s lush grounds, relaxing infinity pool and playful pet park. Arvada Station is modern living at its finest.Located between Denver and Boulder, Arvada is a vibrant community with a family-friendly atmosphere, ample outdoor recreation, and ple