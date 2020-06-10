All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9420 West 68th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9420 West 68th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9420 West 68th Ave

9420 West 68th Avenue · (720) 307-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9420 West 68th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9420 West 68th Ave · Avail. Jul 8

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
9420 West 68th Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - What a gem! This historic home features 3 bed and 2 bath and is at the end of cul-de-sac in a quiet Arvada neighborhood. The entire house has been fully remodeled with new kitchen appliances, granite bench-tops, original wood floors, sparking new custom bathrooms and a swamp cooler.

Huge upstairs master bedroom with ensuite, walk-in closet, swamp cooler, private balcony and stunning mountain & lake views. 3rd bedroom could also make a great home office. Separate laundry with washer & dryer and extra storage room in unfinished basement. Large backyard with sprinkler system. Beautiful established trees and space for a vegetable garden. Close proximity to shops and restaurants and schools.

This charming home will go fast, so call now to schedule your private tour.
Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy
-----------------------------
Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

(RLNE4061786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 West 68th Ave have any available units?
9420 West 68th Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 West 68th Ave have?
Some of 9420 West 68th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 West 68th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9420 West 68th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 West 68th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9420 West 68th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9420 West 68th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9420 West 68th Ave does offer parking.
Does 9420 West 68th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 West 68th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 West 68th Ave have a pool?
No, 9420 West 68th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9420 West 68th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9420 West 68th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 West 68th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 West 68th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9420 West 68th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity