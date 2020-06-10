Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

9420 West 68th Ave Available 07/08/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - What a gem! This historic home features 3 bed and 2 bath and is at the end of cul-de-sac in a quiet Arvada neighborhood. The entire house has been fully remodeled with new kitchen appliances, granite bench-tops, original wood floors, sparking new custom bathrooms and a swamp cooler.



Huge upstairs master bedroom with ensuite, walk-in closet, swamp cooler, private balcony and stunning mountain & lake views. 3rd bedroom could also make a great home office. Separate laundry with washer & dryer and extra storage room in unfinished basement. Large backyard with sprinkler system. Beautiful established trees and space for a vegetable garden. Close proximity to shops and restaurants and schools.



This charming home will go fast, so call now to schedule your private tour.

Sorry, no cats. Ask about our dog policy

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



(RLNE4061786)