9360 W 53rd Ave

Available now is this recently updated ranch house in the Arvada Plaza Area, just north of I-70 and walking distance to the Arvada Ridge lightrail station. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the three bedrooms, living room and dining area plus a full bathroom and kitchen with tile floors and Granite counters. The lower level has a second living room, storage room with washer and dryer, three quarter bathroom and an office/study/game room. There's 1008 square feet on each floor and features an evaporative cooler, off-street parking for 2 cars, large yard with storage shed and sprinkler system, plenty of storage space, ceiling fans and great location close to parks, restaurants, shopping and more. Renter's insurance is required and tenant is responsible for yard maintenance, landscaping, snow removal and all utilities. Tenant gets Arvada resident status for recreation centers, etc.

