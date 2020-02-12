All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9360 W 53rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9360 W 53rd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

9360 W 53rd Ave

9360 West 53rd Avenue · (720) 623-7812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Arvada Plaza Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9360 West 53rd Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Spacious Ranch home in Arvada - Property Id: 262300

Available now is this recently updated ranch house in the Arvada Plaza Area, just north of I-70 and walking distance to the Arvada Ridge lightrail station. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout the three bedrooms, living room and dining area plus a full bathroom and kitchen with tile floors and Granite counters. The lower level has a second living room, storage room with washer and dryer, three quarter bathroom and an office/study/game room. There's 1008 square feet on each floor and features an evaporative cooler, off-street parking for 2 cars, large yard with storage shed and sprinkler system, plenty of storage space, ceiling fans and great location close to parks, restaurants, shopping and more. Renter's insurance is required and tenant is responsible for yard maintenance, landscaping, snow removal and all utilities. Tenant gets Arvada resident status for recreation centers, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262300
Property Id 262300

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9360 W 53rd Ave have any available units?
9360 W 53rd Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9360 W 53rd Ave have?
Some of 9360 W 53rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9360 W 53rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9360 W 53rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9360 W 53rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9360 W 53rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 9360 W 53rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9360 W 53rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 9360 W 53rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9360 W 53rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9360 W 53rd Ave have a pool?
No, 9360 W 53rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9360 W 53rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9360 W 53rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9360 W 53rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9360 W 53rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9360 W 53rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity