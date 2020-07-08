All apartments in Arvada
9314 Ridge Rd
9314 Ridge Rd

9314 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

9314 Ridge Road, Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Plaza Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest suite
Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Arvada Home with Finished Basement, Back Yard, and Garage - Bonus fourth room that acts best as a guest suite or den. Walk to Olde Town Arvada and Light Rail!

Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Up to two pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3340030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Ridge Rd have any available units?
9314 Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9314 Ridge Rd have?
Some of 9314 Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9314 Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9314 Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 9314 Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9314 Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 9314 Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9314 Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 9314 Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9314 Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.

