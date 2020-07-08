9314 Ridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage guest suite

Remodeled 3BD, 2BA Arvada Home with Finished Basement, Back Yard, and Garage - Bonus fourth room that acts best as a guest suite or den. Walk to Olde Town Arvada and Light Rail!



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Up to two pets are negotiable.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE3340030)