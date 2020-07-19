Amenities

9190 W. 66TH Ave Available 01/04/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - Great Opportunity in the vibrant Scenic Heights neighborhood. Souring ceilings, private deck. Beautiful updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. French Doors : ) 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths.



Attached Garage. Finished basement with second living room and additional bedroom. Enjoy the privacy of upstairs master bedrooms.



HUGE corner lot. Just south of the gorgeous Majestic View Nature Center!! Just 2 miles NW of Olde Town Arvada.



Easy access to I70 and Hwy76



Nearby schools: Arvada Senior High School, Arvada Middle School, Peck and Fitzmorris Elementary Schools



Call Ortrun today for a showing (720) 360 -6021



