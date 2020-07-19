All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9190 W. 66TH Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9190 W. 66TH Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9190 W. 66TH Ave

9190 West 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

9190 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
9190 W. 66TH Ave Available 01/04/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Arvada Home - Great Opportunity in the vibrant Scenic Heights neighborhood. Souring ceilings, private deck. Beautiful updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. French Doors : ) 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths.

Attached Garage. Finished basement with second living room and additional bedroom. Enjoy the privacy of upstairs master bedrooms.

HUGE corner lot. Just south of the gorgeous Majestic View Nature Center!! Just 2 miles NW of Olde Town Arvada.

Easy access to I70 and Hwy76

Nearby schools: Arvada Senior High School, Arvada Middle School, Peck and Fitzmorris Elementary Schools

Call Ortrun today for a showing (720) 360 -6021

(RLNE4571947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9190 W. 66TH Ave have any available units?
9190 W. 66TH Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9190 W. 66TH Ave have?
Some of 9190 W. 66TH Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9190 W. 66TH Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9190 W. 66TH Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9190 W. 66TH Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9190 W. 66TH Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 9190 W. 66TH Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9190 W. 66TH Ave offers parking.
Does 9190 W. 66TH Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9190 W. 66TH Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9190 W. 66TH Ave have a pool?
No, 9190 W. 66TH Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9190 W. 66TH Ave have accessible units?
No, 9190 W. 66TH Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9190 W. 66TH Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9190 W. 66TH Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College