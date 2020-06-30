8510 West 59th Avenue

Amenities
Gorgeous Remodeled Cul-de-Sac Ranch w/ Beautiful Finishes and Huge Back Yard!
AVAILABILITY DATE: November 15th, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
- Recent complete remodel
- Updated low-maintenance landscaping with smart sprinkler control (Rachio) and high-efficiency nozzles
- Widened driveway that could park 6 cars or 3-4 cars and a camper
- Power hookups available for a hot tub and electric car charger
- Hot tub pad
- Dog-friendly with installed doggie door
- Brand new windows
- Walking distance to Olde Town Arvada, G-Line light rail, and Ralston Creek Trail
- Flex space off garage could be used as a gym, pantry, mud room and/or storage area
- Smart thermostat (EcoBee)
- Installed gas fireplace that is a second furnace and provides enough heat to heat the house without turning on the primary furnace
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private front and back yards
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $160-$180
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*