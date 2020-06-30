All apartments in Arvada
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

8510 West 59th Avenue

8510 West 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8510 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous Remodeled Cul-de-Sac Ranch w/ Beautiful Finishes and Huge Back Yard!

AVAILABILITY DATE: November 15th, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

- Recent complete remodel
- Updated low-maintenance landscaping with smart sprinkler control (Rachio) and high-efficiency nozzles
- Widened driveway that could park 6 cars or 3-4 cars and a camper
- Power hookups available for a hot tub and electric car charger
- Hot tub pad
- Dog-friendly with installed doggie door
- Brand new windows
- Walking distance to Olde Town Arvada, G-Line light rail, and Ralston Creek Trail
- Flex space off garage could be used as a gym, pantry, mud room and/or storage area
- Smart thermostat (EcoBee)
- Installed gas fireplace that is a second furnace and provides enough heat to heat the house without turning on the primary furnace

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Private front and back yards
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $160-$180

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 West 59th Avenue have any available units?
8510 West 59th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 West 59th Avenue have?
Some of 8510 West 59th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 West 59th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8510 West 59th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 West 59th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 West 59th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8510 West 59th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8510 West 59th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8510 West 59th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 West 59th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 West 59th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8510 West 59th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8510 West 59th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8510 West 59th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 West 59th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 West 59th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

