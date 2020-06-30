8510 West 59th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous Remodeled Cul-de-Sac Ranch w/ Beautiful Finishes and Huge Back Yard!



AVAILABILITY DATE: November 15th, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



- Recent complete remodel

- Updated low-maintenance landscaping with smart sprinkler control (Rachio) and high-efficiency nozzles

- Widened driveway that could park 6 cars or 3-4 cars and a camper

- Power hookups available for a hot tub and electric car charger

- Hot tub pad

- Dog-friendly with installed doggie door

- Brand new windows

- Walking distance to Olde Town Arvada, G-Line light rail, and Ralston Creek Trail

- Flex space off garage could be used as a gym, pantry, mud room and/or storage area

- Smart thermostat (EcoBee)

- Installed gas fireplace that is a second furnace and provides enough heat to heat the house without turning on the primary furnace



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Private front and back yards

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $160-$180



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*