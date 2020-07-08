8490 Gray Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! Cozy and bright, this lovely home is like new from top to bottom, including a new roof in 2015! Situated within an established, popular neighborhood, it's a short 20 minutes to downtown and under 30 min to Boulder! This gem sits on a large lot with mature landscaping, large trees and a HUGE backyard! Enjoy your morning coffee on the generous covered patio, and toast the good life in the moonlight on your master suite balcony. Tastefully updated throughout, including the baths and kitchen, along with newer appliances, flooring, lighting, hardware and paint. All you have to do is move in and start living!