All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8490 Gray Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8490 Gray Street
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

8490 Gray Street

8490 Gray Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8490 Gray Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Far Horizons

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! Cozy and bright, this lovely home is like new from top to bottom, including a new roof in 2015! Situated within an established, popular neighborhood, it's a short 20 minutes to downtown and under 30 min to Boulder! This gem sits on a large lot with mature landscaping, large trees and a HUGE backyard! Enjoy your morning coffee on the generous covered patio, and toast the good life in the moonlight on your master suite balcony. Tastefully updated throughout, including the baths and kitchen, along with newer appliances, flooring, lighting, hardware and paint. All you have to do is move in and start living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8490 Gray Street have any available units?
8490 Gray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8490 Gray Street have?
Some of 8490 Gray Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8490 Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
8490 Gray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8490 Gray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8490 Gray Street is pet friendly.
Does 8490 Gray Street offer parking?
Yes, 8490 Gray Street offers parking.
Does 8490 Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8490 Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8490 Gray Street have a pool?
No, 8490 Gray Street does not have a pool.
Does 8490 Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 8490 Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8490 Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8490 Gray Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College