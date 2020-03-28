All apartments in Arvada
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8433 Zinnia Court Room #1
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

8433 Zinnia Court Room #1

8433 Zinnia Court · No Longer Available
Location

8433 Zinnia Court, Arvada, CO 80005
Lakecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Arvada, furnished one bedroom in a spacious house - Property Id: 57748

Professionals, college students (UCD, METRO, CU Boulder, near Broomfield, Westminster, Golden), interns, empty nesters, one bedroom, shared bath and kitchen, shared workout machine in basement, large backyard with shade and comfortable chairs/table for studying and relaxing, quiet neighborhood, bike trail and greenbelt across the street, walking distance to restaurants and small shops, and no smoking. 80L bus to downtown Denver behind the house. Westminster park n ride and Westminster Light Rail Station nearby. 100 bus to park n ride is across from library down the street.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57748
Property Id 57748

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 have any available units?
8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 have?
Some of 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 currently offering any rent specials?
8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 pet-friendly?
No, 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 offer parking?
No, 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 does not offer parking.
Does 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 have a pool?
No, 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 does not have a pool.
Does 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 have accessible units?
No, 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8433 Zinnia Court Room #1 has units with dishwashers.
