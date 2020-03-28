8433 Zinnia Court Room #1

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher gym some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym internet access

Arvada, furnished one bedroom in a spacious house - Property Id: 57748



Professionals, college students (UCD, METRO, CU Boulder, near Broomfield, Westminster, Golden), interns, empty nesters, one bedroom, shared bath and kitchen, shared workout machine in basement, large backyard with shade and comfortable chairs/table for studying and relaxing, quiet neighborhood, bike trail and greenbelt across the street, walking distance to restaurants and small shops, and no smoking. 80L bus to downtown Denver behind the house. Westminster park n ride and Westminster Light Rail Station nearby. 100 bus to park n ride is across from library down the street.

No Pets Allowed



