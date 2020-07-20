All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

8243 Brooks Drive

8243 Brooks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8243 Brooks Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
8243 Brooks Drive Available 07/08/20 Convenient 3BD, 1BA Home with Back Yard and Garage, Walk to Olde Town Arvada - Steps from shopping and dining in Olde Town Arvada, this home is also a walk from RTD light rail, Ralston Creek and Ralston Creek walking trail. A short drive to Downtown Denver, with easy access to Boulder and the Mountains. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $50 monthly fee covering water/sewer
*Up to 2 pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3511608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8243 Brooks Drive have any available units?
8243 Brooks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8243 Brooks Drive have?
Some of 8243 Brooks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8243 Brooks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8243 Brooks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8243 Brooks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8243 Brooks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8243 Brooks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8243 Brooks Drive offers parking.
Does 8243 Brooks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8243 Brooks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8243 Brooks Drive have a pool?
No, 8243 Brooks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8243 Brooks Drive have accessible units?
No, 8243 Brooks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8243 Brooks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8243 Brooks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
