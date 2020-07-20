8000 Grandview Ave Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

NEW! Enjoy this immaculate, new home built in 2017 just a few blocks from Olde Town Arvada featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two car garage, and 150 square feet of rooftop decking with breathtaking mountain and city views!



AVAIL 08/09



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

4BR/4BA

2,302 square feet

Central Air Conditioning

On-demand Rinnai Hot Water

Hand Troweled Texture

Upstairs Laundry (where the clothes are!)

Stainless Appliances

High quality finishes throughout

Dovetailed, Soft-close Kithcen Cabinets

Quartz Counters

Wide Plank Oak Floors

Spacious Master Bedroom Suite

5 Piece Bathroom

Jack-n-Jill Bathroom Connecting 2 Bedrooms

3rd Bedroom with Private Bathroom

Walk to Olde Town Arvada

NEW Light Rail Station

2 Car Detached Garage

Sprinkler System



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Global Goods & Coffee Shop, and Hunter Bay Coffee Roasters. Nearby restaurants include Bread Winners Cafe and Catering, First Watch, and Joe's Cafe. Nearby parks include Wolff Park, The Ralston, and Griffith Station Park. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers and Natural Grocers. Within seconds from the new Arvada Light Rail Station and with convenient access to Wadsworth Bypass, I-70, and so much more!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED! $25/month Landscaping Fee.



$2,995 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit



Jefferson County R-1 Schools:

Elementary School - Lawrence

Middle School - Arvada K-8

High School - Arvada



For Showings, call or text Sarah @ 719-352-9318 or email Sarah@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.