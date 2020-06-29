6743 Gray St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful ranch style home in Arvada! 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with 1 bedroom (egress window) and 3/4 bath in basemen PLUS an additional non-conforming bedroom and family room. Updates throughout include hardwood floors, vinyl windows, plantation shutters, updated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and a gas range, gorgeous baths and tile work! Evaporation Cooler. Fresh paint! Covered back patio, shed, sprinkler system! 1-car attached garage plus 1.5-car detached garage (great for workshop, storage). Large driveway!



Easy commute to area highways, parks, shops, restaurants, and more!



**NO pets nor smokers (firm).



**Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.



**Washer, dryer and ice maker are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.