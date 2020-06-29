All apartments in Arvada
6743 Gray St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6743 Gray St

6743 Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

6743 Gray Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful ranch style home in Arvada! 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with 1 bedroom (egress window) and 3/4 bath in basemen PLUS an additional non-conforming bedroom and family room. Updates throughout include hardwood floors, vinyl windows, plantation shutters, updated kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and a gas range, gorgeous baths and tile work! Evaporation Cooler. Fresh paint! Covered back patio, shed, sprinkler system! 1-car attached garage plus 1.5-car detached garage (great for workshop, storage). Large driveway!

Easy commute to area highways, parks, shops, restaurants, and more!

**NO pets nor smokers (firm).

**Tenants responsible for all utilities, yard care and snow removal.

**Washer, dryer and ice maker are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 Gray St have any available units?
6743 Gray St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6743 Gray St have?
Some of 6743 Gray St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6743 Gray St currently offering any rent specials?
6743 Gray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 Gray St pet-friendly?
No, 6743 Gray St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6743 Gray St offer parking?
Yes, 6743 Gray St offers parking.
Does 6743 Gray St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6743 Gray St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 Gray St have a pool?
No, 6743 Gray St does not have a pool.
Does 6743 Gray St have accessible units?
No, 6743 Gray St does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 Gray St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6743 Gray St has units with dishwashers.
