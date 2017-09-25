6551 Benton Cir

Amenities
Benton Circle - Property Id: 162349
Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 full bath and one-car attached garage home. Rent includes all utilities (e.g. water, trash, gas and electric), it does not include cable/internet and/or landline. Located 10 minutes from great shopping, restaurants, bars and entertainment in Old Town Arvada, less than 10 minutes from Regis University, and 20 minutes from Downtown Denver this home is situated in a great location with ease of access to various areas throughout Denver metro. You won't want to miss this spectacular opportunity call today for a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162349p
Property Id 162349
(RLNE5183157)