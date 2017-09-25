All apartments in Arvada
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

6551 Benton Cir

6551 Benton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6551 Benton Circle, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Benton Circle - Property Id: 162349

Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 full bath and one-car attached garage home. Rent includes all utilities (e.g. water, trash, gas and electric), it does not include cable/internet and/or landline. Located 10 minutes from great shopping, restaurants, bars and entertainment in Old Town Arvada, less than 10 minutes from Regis University, and 20 minutes from Downtown Denver this home is situated in a great location with ease of access to various areas throughout Denver metro. You won't want to miss this spectacular opportunity call today for a showing!
Property Id 162349

(RLNE5183157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 Benton Cir have any available units?
6551 Benton Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6551 Benton Cir have?
Some of 6551 Benton Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 Benton Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6551 Benton Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 Benton Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 6551 Benton Cir is pet friendly.
Does 6551 Benton Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6551 Benton Cir offers parking.
Does 6551 Benton Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6551 Benton Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 Benton Cir have a pool?
No, 6551 Benton Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6551 Benton Cir have accessible units?
No, 6551 Benton Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 Benton Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6551 Benton Cir has units with dishwashers.

