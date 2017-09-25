6551 Benton Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Benton Circle - Property Id: 162349



Upgraded 3 bedroom 2 full bath and one-car attached garage home. Rent includes all utilities (e.g. water, trash, gas and electric), it does not include cable/internet and/or landline. Located 10 minutes from great shopping, restaurants, bars and entertainment in Old Town Arvada, less than 10 minutes from Regis University, and 20 minutes from Downtown Denver this home is situated in a great location with ease of access to various areas throughout Denver metro. You won't want to miss this spectacular opportunity call today for a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162349p

Property Id 162349



(RLNE5183157)