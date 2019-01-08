6447 Ingalls Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage in Arvada - This three bedroom, two bath home in Arvada features newly finished hardwood floors, new interior paint, newer appliances, new light fixtures, all newer window coverings.The home has a large front and backyard with mature trees and landscaping, and has a two car garage to keep your automobiles out of the elements.



There is a large unfinished basement for storage, hobby area, etc.The rent for this home is $1995.00 per month with a security deposit of $ 1500.00 WAC. PETS APPROVED with a $100 pet deposit and a $50/month pet rent. No aggressive breeds. The application fee is $40 per applicant 18+ years of age. If interested, call to set an appointment to view the property.Call or text: Ruby Gonzalez via email at rgonzalez@atsmithco.com or by phone/text at 303-257-6726. No evictions.



(RLNE2136611)