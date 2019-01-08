All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6447 Ingalls Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6447 Ingalls Court
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6447 Ingalls Court

6447 Ingalls Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6447 Ingalls Court, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage in Arvada - This three bedroom, two bath home in Arvada features newly finished hardwood floors, new interior paint, newer appliances, new light fixtures, all newer window coverings.The home has a large front and backyard with mature trees and landscaping, and has a two car garage to keep your automobiles out of the elements.

There is a large unfinished basement for storage, hobby area, etc.The rent for this home is $1995.00 per month with a security deposit of $ 1500.00 WAC. PETS APPROVED with a $100 pet deposit and a $50/month pet rent. No aggressive breeds. The application fee is $40 per applicant 18+ years of age. If interested, call to set an appointment to view the property.Call or text: Ruby Gonzalez via email at rgonzalez@atsmithco.com or by phone/text at 303-257-6726. No evictions.

(RLNE2136611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6447 Ingalls Court have any available units?
6447 Ingalls Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 6447 Ingalls Court currently offering any rent specials?
6447 Ingalls Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6447 Ingalls Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6447 Ingalls Court is pet friendly.
Does 6447 Ingalls Court offer parking?
Yes, 6447 Ingalls Court offers parking.
Does 6447 Ingalls Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6447 Ingalls Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6447 Ingalls Court have a pool?
No, 6447 Ingalls Court does not have a pool.
Does 6447 Ingalls Court have accessible units?
No, 6447 Ingalls Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6447 Ingalls Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6447 Ingalls Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6447 Ingalls Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6447 Ingalls Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College