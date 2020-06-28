6442 Reed Court

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful remodeled ranch home in Arvada. Home backs to Secrest Elementary School and Park. 15 minute drive to a full blown Jeffco Apex Rec Center! 5 minute drive to Olde Town Arvada! Spacious layout with 3 bedrooms on main level, 1 full bathroom and finished basement with non-conforming 4th bedroom with full bathroom. Beautiful kitchen with lots of space and wood burning fireplace. Located 20 mins to downtown and 25 mins to boulder. Rent is $2,145 a month. Security Deposit equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7 P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy- Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!